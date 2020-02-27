|
Janice Lynn Rogers, age 70, of Lyons, passed away February 24, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born on May 3, 1949 in St. Johns, the daughter of Jack and Eileen (Fitzpatrick) Stoudt.
She married the love of her life, Bill Rogers on December 31, 1966. Janice worked for the United States Postal Service for 35 years before she retired.
Surviving are her husband of 53 years, Bill Rogers of Lyons; children, Mark (Patricia) Rogers of Ionia and Toni (Jason) Papendick of Edmore; grandchildren, Jemikal (Courtney Edwards) Papendick, Trevor (Amanita Dukes) Papendick, Jessica (Jermy Kimble) Steel, Kelcye (Cylan) Emmons; great-grandchildren, Everett Emmons, Noah Emmons, Cash Emmons, Kydin Wood, Maizen Kimble, and one on the way in September; sister-in-law, Jackie (Richard) Vandyne; brother-in-law, Bud (Marge) Rogers; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding Janice in death are her parents and mother and father-in-law.
Per Janice's wishes there will be no funeral services held. Arrangements are entrusted to Lehman Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Feb. 27, 2020