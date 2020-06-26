Janice Cecile VanVleck, age 76, of Saranac, passed away surrounded by her family on Friday, June 19, 2020. She was born on January 12, 1944 to Cecil and Velnie (DeArmond) Travis in Ionia, MI. On June 3, 1967, she married the love of her life, Roger VanVleck, and together they enjoyed 53 years of marriage.
Janice was a teacher for over 30 years before retiring in 2009. One of her greatest joys was her classroom of children. Although it was hard for her to make the choice to retire, she was thrilled to focus 100% on being a grandma. Her family was her number one priority and her grandchildren were her greatest joys. She was able to create a special bond with each one. Each grandchild has so many memories of being spoiled by Yaya/Gamma. She enjoyed many motorcycle rides and shopping trips with her family.
As her son-in-law Jim stated; she was genuine, extremely generous, caring, and loving. Everyone who came in contact with her was better for knowing her. She blessed so many people and had a passion for helping. We will never forget her favorite way of saying goodbye "I love you, I love you, I love you."
Janice is survived by her husband Roger of Saranac; children, Becky (John) DeVito of Saranac and Amy (Jim) Barry of Caledonia; sister, Martha Bush of Florida; grandchildren, Brenton Barry, Jaron DeVito, Tanner Barry, Brinlee Barry, Kelton DeVito and Landon DeVito.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother in law, Steve Bush.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, June 23 at Zion United Methodist Church in Ionia. Visitation will be from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM on Monday at the Zion United Methodist Church. Memorial Contributions can be made to the Saranac Elementary School. Online Condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Ionia Sentinel on Jun. 26, 2020.