Janie Estrada
Janie C. Estrada, age 72, of Holland, passed away Monday October 5, 2020.
Mrs. Estrada was a long time faithful member of Ebenezer Asambleas de Dios in Holland. Janie loved the Lord with all of her heart, soul and mind. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, family and friends. You could find her every morning enjoying a cup of coffee with her sister, brother in-law and friends. Janie had a heart for people and a great sense of humor. She was truly a blessing to be around. In her spare time she enjoyed watching movies and listening to music.
Janie is survived by her sons, Henry Ramirez, Thomas Amaro, Raymond Amaro III and daughter Janie Hernandez; sisters, Dora Diaz, Silvia Gonzalez, Guadalupe Rose, Mary Rodriguez and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Janie was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Saturnina Calvo; sister, Lydia Calvo; brothers, Louis Calvo, Jesse Calvo; daughter, Yolanda Ramirez.
The family will receive visitors on Sunday, October 18, from 1:00pm to 3:00pm and 5:00pm to 8:00pm at the Mulder Chapel, 188 West 32nd Street, Holland. Facial coverings are required for entry into the funeral home. A funeral ceremony will be held Monday, October 19, at 11:00am, at Ebenezer Asambleas de Dios, 157 West 10th Street, Holland. Pastor Aron Garcia will preside over the service. Interment will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery.
Professional service entrusted to Dykstra Funeral Home.

Published in Ionia Sentinel on Oct. 17, 2020.
