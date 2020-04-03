Home

Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home & Crematory
8201 Hickman Rd
Urbandale, IA 50322
515-276-0551
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 1, 2020
Jann Wakefield Obituary
Jann "Jake" Edward Wakefield, 80, of Van Meter passed away peacefully March 25, 2020 at his home. A private family service will be held April 1, 2020 with burial at Oakland Cemetery in De Soto. Due to public health concerns of Covid-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Mercy Hospice in memory of the care they gave the family. Online condolences may be left at www.caldwellparrish.com.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Apr. 3, 2020
