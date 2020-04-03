|
|
Jann "Jake" Edward Wakefield, 80, of Van Meter passed away peacefully March 25, 2020 at his home. A private family service will be held April 1, 2020 with burial at Oakland Cemetery in De Soto. Due to public health concerns of Covid-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Mercy Hospice in memory of the care they gave the family. Online condolences may be left at www.caldwellparrish.com.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Apr. 3, 2020