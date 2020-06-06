Jean Ardath Hauser, age 89, of Ionia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday June 3, 2020.
Jean was born December 23, 1930 in Owosso, Michigan to Harlan "Jack" and Evelyn Gilbert.
She married the love of her life, Ernest "Ernie" Hauser on September 9, 1951. She was an active member of the Jehovah's Witnesses Kingdom Hall in Ionia. Jean had been a faithful servant of Jehovah God for more than 60 years,
Jean is survived by her children; Richard (Pam) Hauser, Susan (Mike) Freeman and Douglas (Lisa) Hauser; 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Robert; loving husband Ernie; and grandson Ryan Freeman.
Jean and Ernie lived on a farm in Riley Township, Clinton County for more than 50 years.
She loved her flowers. watching birds and gardening. Jean loved music and was an accomplished piano player; she also taught piano in her home for many years. Her collection of movies from the 1930's, 40's and 50's, especially musicals were enormous. She also loved Hawaii. She and Ernie vacationed there every year for many years. She loved to share her passions with all of her friends from the Kingdom Hall.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Updates will follow when a date is determined.
The family would like to acknowledge with deep appreciation the many expressions of love, concern and kindness shown before and during our time of bereavement.
Arrangements in care of Lake Funeral Home of Ionia. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel on Jun. 6, 2020.