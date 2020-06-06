Jean Hauser
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean Ardath Hauser, age 89, of Ionia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday June 3, 2020.
Jean was born December 23, 1930 in Owosso, Michigan to Harlan "Jack" and Evelyn Gilbert.
She married the love of her life, Ernest "Ernie" Hauser on September 9, 1951. She was an active member of the Jehovah's Witnesses Kingdom Hall in Ionia. Jean had been a faithful servant of Jehovah God for more than 60 years,
Jean is survived by her children; Richard (Pam) Hauser, Susan (Mike) Freeman and Douglas (Lisa) Hauser; 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Robert; loving husband Ernie; and grandson Ryan Freeman.
Jean and Ernie lived on a farm in Riley Township, Clinton County for more than 50 years.
She loved her flowers. watching birds and gardening. Jean loved music and was an accomplished piano player; she also taught piano in her home for many years. Her collection of movies from the 1930's, 40's and 50's, especially musicals were enormous. She also loved Hawaii. She and Ernie vacationed there every year for many years. She loved to share her passions with all of her friends from the Kingdom Hall.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Updates will follow when a date is determined.
The family would like to acknowledge with deep appreciation the many expressions of love, concern and kindness shown before and during our time of bereavement.
Arrangements in care of Lake Funeral Home of Ionia. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ionia Sentinel on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lake Funeral Home-Ionia - Ionia
3521 S. State Rd.
Ionia, MI 48846
(616) 527-0099
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved