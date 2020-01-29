|
|
Jean McLeod, 64, Lake Odessa, formerly of Ionia born March 1, 1955 passed away peacefully in her home in Ruskin, Florida January 25, 2020. She is survived by her husband Colin. Her children, Tina (Chadd) Ulrich, Donald (Jennifer) Lafler, Swede (Nicole) McLeod, Toby McLeod. Her siblings, Joe (Paula) Kelly, Ken (Peg) Kelly, Louann (Ronald) Burhans, Forest (Lori) Kelly, Ida (Tom) Robinson, sister and brother in law Candace (Gary) Veale. Grandchildren, Jon Herp, Jaxson Ulrich, Alec and Jadon Lafler, Madyson and Seth Tomlinson, Tyler and Lexi McLeod, Aaron and Brittany McLeod. She is also survived by many special nieces and nephews and her best friend Pam. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Donald Lafler, her parents Paul & Betty Kelly, sisters Gloria, Judy and Joann and nephew Donald "Buddy" Thompson.
She married Colin June 19, 1999. She worked for General Tire until they closed and went on to retire from Magna Donnelly in February 2017. Jean and Colin then moved to Florida August 2017 fulfilling her lifelong dream. She loved sewing, bead crafting, bingo, hunting for shells and shark's teeth on the beach. She enjoyed a deep sea fishing trip last summer.
At her wishes cremation has taken place. There will be a memorial service at The WagonWheel in Portland, Michigan March 21, 2020 from 11:00 am – 2:00 pm. Food will be available for purchase. Memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Jan. 29, 2020