Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lake Funeral Home-Ionia - Ionia
3521 S. State Rd.
Ionia, MI 48846
(616) 527-0099
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lake Funeral Home-Ionia - Ionia
3521 S. State Rd.
Ionia, MI 48846
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Lyons-Muir Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Piercefield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Piercefield


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Piercefield Obituary
Jerry L Piercefield, age 82 of Lyons, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Jerry was born on October 18, 1936 to William and Thelma Piercefield in Lake Odessa. On August 1, 1964 he married the love of his life, Carolin K. Costello.
Jerry had a love for hunting and tiger baseball. He loved stock car racing, and raising horses with his daughter. Jerry owned and operated Piercefield fencing alongside his son Bob for many years.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Carolin, of Lyons; children, Tammy (Kevin) Heyboer of Lyons and Bob (Deb) Piercefield of Lyons; grandchildren, Jordan Piercefield, Jeffrey Piercefield, Jarrett Piercefield, Brian Wiles and Grant Wiles; brother, Wayne Piercefield of Stanton; and sisters, Pat VanHouten of Ionia, Wilma Waters of Ionia, Bonnie (William) Kingsman of Portland and Janet King of Arizona.
Jerry is preceded in death by parents, brothers, Gordon Piercefield, Norman Piercefield, Jim Piercefield and Roy (Blanche) Piercefield; sisters, June McCaul, Wanda Pepper and Pearl (Mike) Richardson; brother-in-law's, Dave VanHouten, Bob Waters, Walt King, and sister-in-law's Beulah Piercefield, Joellen Reeder and Patricia Ritter; and his in-laws, Leo (Barbara) Costello.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday July 9 at Lyons-Muir Church with Pastor Jonathan Bratt-Carle Officiating. A Visitation will be on Monday from 5Pm to 8 PM at the Lake Funeral Home in Ionia. Memorial Contributions can be made to Ionia Area Hospice. Online Condolences can be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lake Funeral Home-Ionia - Ionia
Download Now