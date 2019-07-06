|
Jerry L Piercefield, age 82 of Lyons, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Jerry was born on October 18, 1936 to William and Thelma Piercefield in Lake Odessa. On August 1, 1964 he married the love of his life, Carolin K. Costello.
Jerry had a love for hunting and tiger baseball. He loved stock car racing, and raising horses with his daughter. Jerry owned and operated Piercefield fencing alongside his son Bob for many years.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Carolin, of Lyons; children, Tammy (Kevin) Heyboer of Lyons and Bob (Deb) Piercefield of Lyons; grandchildren, Jordan Piercefield, Jeffrey Piercefield, Jarrett Piercefield, Brian Wiles and Grant Wiles; brother, Wayne Piercefield of Stanton; and sisters, Pat VanHouten of Ionia, Wilma Waters of Ionia, Bonnie (William) Kingsman of Portland and Janet King of Arizona.
Jerry is preceded in death by parents, brothers, Gordon Piercefield, Norman Piercefield, Jim Piercefield and Roy (Blanche) Piercefield; sisters, June McCaul, Wanda Pepper and Pearl (Mike) Richardson; brother-in-law's, Dave VanHouten, Bob Waters, Walt King, and sister-in-law's Beulah Piercefield, Joellen Reeder and Patricia Ritter; and his in-laws, Leo (Barbara) Costello.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday July 9 at Lyons-Muir Church with Pastor Jonathan Bratt-Carle Officiating. A Visitation will be on Monday from 5Pm to 8 PM at the Lake Funeral Home in Ionia. Memorial Contributions can be made to Ionia Area Hospice. Online Condolences can be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on July 6, 2019