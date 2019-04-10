|
|
Jerry Marvin Winter age 88 of Ionia, MI passed away April 8, 2019. He was born on February 18, 1931 in Sioux City, Iowa the son of George and Martha (VanEk) Winter. He served as a First Lieutenant in the Air Force during the Korean War. He graduated from Iowa State University in 1953. Jerry married Joan Winter on April 17, 1954, she passed away November 30, 1986. He then married Janet O'Laughlin on December 26, 1988. He worked at NASA Lewis Research Center, working on Stirling Nuclear Space Power, Apollo Project and Energy Project. After retirement he enjoyed fishing and growing Christmas trees. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church.
Surviving are his wife, Janet Winter of Ionia; children Karen Winter of Portland, Oregon, Jay (Patricia) Winter of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, Laura (Jeff) LeMay of Atlanta, Georgia, Brian (Cami) Winter of Avon Lake, Ohio, Gail (Bill) Hathaway of Avon Lake, Ohio; grandchildren, Paul Winter, Jillian Winter, Katie (Brock) Sharp, Daniel LeMay, Kayla (Thomas) Davis, Douglas Winter, Lee Winter; great grandchildren, Teagan Sharp and James Davis.
He was preceded in death by his parents and first wife Joan Winter.
Funeral services will be held at the First United Methodist Church on Friday, April 12th at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jonathan Bratt-Carle officiating. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery. Visitation will be 1 hours prior to the service at the church. Those wishing may make memorial contributions to ASPCA or Spectrum Hospice. Arrangements in care of Lake Funeral Home in Ionia. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Apr. 10, 2019