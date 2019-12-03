|
Jim Scheid, 68, of Lowell, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at home under the loving care of his family and Spectrum Health Hospice. Jim was born on May 8, 1951 in Belding, the son of Paul and Dolores (Streng) Scheid.
He graduated from Belding High School with the Class of 1969. He was a life member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Miriam. Jim enjoyed listening to the blues, fishing trips to Canada, antiquing, gardening, cooking, reading, family time especially with the grandkids and always enjoyed a good conversation with family and friends. He also enjoyed playing cards especially with the Monday's Euchre Club at the Belrockton. He married Lorna J. Ballantyne on May 19, 2000 at St. Mary Catholic Church. Jim will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Jim is loved and survived by his wife Lorna and their children; Josh (Leslie) Lillie of Greenville, Matt (Christy) Lillie of Ann Arbor, Marie (Quentin) Perry of Ada, Andrea (Mike) DiMuzio of Milan, grandchildren; Ike, Ian, Asher, Alexis, Emma, Lucas, Jacob, Anna, Ethan, Alexander, Izzi and Gwendolyn, siblings; Carol (Tom) Bozung, Connie (Mike) Spry all of Greenville, Lewis (Gwendolyn) Scheid of Ontario Canada, Mike (Kim) Scheid of Ada, Jane (Ed) Meyer of Rockford, Geri (Terry) Dickinson of Orleans, Ron (Valeria) Scheid of Caledonia, mother-in-law; Linda Ballantyne of Lowell, brother and sister-in-law; Jim (Tami) Ballantyne of Hesperia. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers; Greg Scheid and Leo Scheid, father-in-law Robert Ballantyne and step mother; Rosie Scheid.
Mass of Christian Burial was held 11:00 AM Monday, December 2, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Miriam with Father Phil Shangraw as celebrant. Memorial contributions may be given to Spectrum Health Hospice. To share a message of condolence or light a candle in memory of Jim; please visit www.jffh.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Dec. 3, 2019