Joan Hellen Garland, 89, of Belding passed away Sunday evening, June 2, 2019 at Green Acres Assisted Living in Ionia under the loving care of her family, the staff at Green Acres and Sparrow Hospice. Joan was born on August 8, 1929 in Muir, the daughter of Charles F. and Amelia (Mills) Johnson. She was seventh in a family of eight children.
Joan graduated from Belding High School with the Class of 1946. She married Lester Garland in Orleans on August 25, 1951. She loved to travel, her and her husband traveled to many places Alaska, Europe, Hawaii and Ireland. They also took family with them on cruises and at Christmas time to Nashville Opryland.
Joan worked as a receptionist for Dr. Tanase and Dr. Dolphin. She also worked at Extruded Metals, Gibsons for 15 years, Dr. Stuart Anderson and Dr. Rocky Hansen for 15 years where she retired from.
Joan belonged to the First Baptist Church where she enjoyed heading the social committee, putting on many parties – but her passion was singing in the church choir and also the other church's Easter and Christmas Contatas. Joan also enjoyed her family and friends, enjoying many gatherings-especially birthdays and Christmas Eve which she always had at home, she loved to see her family grow. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Lester, son; Michael, two sisters; Mary and Barbara, three brothers; Leslie, Kenneth and Paul,
Joan is loved and survived by her daughter; Cynthia and Michael Nosko of Ada, her daughter-in-law; Dee Dee Garland of Sheridan, grandchildren; James (Holly) Shupe, Michelle Garland, Karie Domers, Jason Garland, Matthew Geldersma, Emily Geldersma, great grandchildren; Brennon, Rylee, Olivia, Blake, Kaiden, Roczen and Kierra, two sisters; Marjorie Stine of Penn Yann of NY and Catherine Higbee of Ionia.
In honoring her wishes cremation has taken place. A memorial visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Johnson Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding. Burial has already taken place Rest Haven Memorial Gardens, Belding. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to Alvah N. Belding Library or Meals on Wheels/Ionia County Commission on Aging. To share a message of condolence, light a candle in Joan's memory; please visit www.jffh.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on June 5, 2019