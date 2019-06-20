|
Joan was born on April 16, 1931 in Saranac, MI to Ralph Ely and Lena May (Dawson, Talcott) Kernen. She graduated with Ionia High School class of '48. On October 21, 1950, she married the love of her life, Joseph R McCord. They established their life-long home in Easton Twp in 1953 where they raised 3 children, David, Linda and Todd.
In the early years, she worked for the Ionia County Road Commission, Ionia Public Schools and Ionia County Community Mental Health. She taught ceramic classes from her home for many years. With her husband, Joe, they operated The Showroom, doing trophies and engraving. Plus for a few years, they were a real estate agents. She was Joe's deputy when he was Easton Twp Supervisor retiring just a few years ago.
She was a member of Ionia County Genealogical Society, Ionia County Historical Society, Women's Literary Club and had involvement in several departments at the Ionia Free Fair over the years. She was honored as Woman of the Year, and she received the Athena Award. She and Joe were Ambassadors for the Ionia Area Chamber of Commerce and received the Silver Slate Award from Ionia Public Schools. She was also involved with the Ionia County Women's Festival, and the Alumni Association.
Her Grandkids and Great-Grandkids were her special joy. She loved nothing more than to have them all over to the house any time she could get them. The more the merrier.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Joe in 2016, and her siblings: Beryl Talcott, Herb Talcott, Caroline Kernen, Ken Kernen, Kate Rutz, Hope Jane Kernen, Fred Kernen, and Bob Kernen.
She is survived by her children David (Annette), Linda Carr and Todd (Becky). Grandchildren: Christopher and Emily (David Banhagel) Carr, Lisa and Michael (Shari) McCord, Amanda (Ryan) Ford, Colleen (Jeremiah) Farrell, Joe G McCord and Josh Rozewski, and 14 Great-Grandchildren, Jacob, Zayne, Kai, & Logan Rozewski, Jaxton & Elijah McCord, Caleb & Ethan Carr & Michael Banhagel, Amelia, Serena, Tabitha & Julia Ford, and Dean Farrell. Also survived by her sister-in-law Velma Kernen, many cousins, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers and plants, please send a donation to the Ionia County Genealogical Society, IC Historical Society, or .
Funeral Services were held 11:00 am, Friday, June 21, 2019 at Lake Funeral Home in Ionia with Pastor Kenneth Harger officiating. Interment Easton Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, 4pm -7 pm and Friday 10:00 am until time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on June 20, 2019