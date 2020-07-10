Joann Mary (Rushford) Witter, age 54 of Ionia, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Joann was born on August 12, 1965 to William and Violet (Hawley) Rushford in Carson City. Joann was an Ionia High School graduate and a proud lifelong Ionia resident. After a 6-year courtship, on February 9, 1985, she married the love of her life David Lee Witter and together they spent over 35 years happily married.
Joann worked for Independent Bank for over 20 years, followed by the last 5 years with the Right Door. Through the years, she fostered many lifelong friendships with coworkers and customers alike, with whom she was able to fulfill her passion for charity and community engagement. While Joann was someone who was never shy to speak her mind, she was always the first one to volunteer and if Joann was involved, her whole family was involved right beside her. She instilled in her children the importance of community and giving back. She helped lead the expansion of the annual Chili-Dawg Challenge fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters. She spent many years fundraising and volunteering for the March of Dimes, Relay for Life, the Ionia Theater, and many other charitable endeavors. During Christmas time she would work with others to adopt local families to make sure that those in need had a joyous holiday as well. Joann had a passion for softball and played until the age of 40 while also continuing to coach girls' youth softball for many years thereafter. Her many selfless acts of kindness and dedication will never be forgotten by all those whom she touched.
Joann is survived by her husband Dave of Ionia; children, David (Rebecca) Witter of Ionia, Cody (Eric) Witter of Tennessee, Cassidy Witter of Ionia, and Chloe Witter of Ionia; grandchildren, Violet and Nikolas Witter; brother, John Rushford of Ionia; special relatives, Brian (Michelle) Rushford and their son Hans Rushford of Belding, and several nieces, nephews and great- nieces, nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Violet Rushford; sisters, Janet Rushford and Julia Rushford; and her brother, Antone Rushford.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11AM on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Shiloh Community Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 10AM-11AM. Interment will be at Balcom Cemetery. In Lieu of Flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to the family. Online condolences can be made at: www.lakefuneralhomes.com.