Loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend, John Gregory Lower passed away on Sunday, April 7th at his home in San Clemente surrounded by family.
John Gregory was born in Ionia, Michigan on December 7, 1948 to Mary and John (Jack) Lower. He attended the University of Illinois where he graduated from the School of Engineering. After serving in the army for a couple years, he moved to California and started working for Fluor Daniel in 1975. His first overseas job took him to Korea, where he met the love of his life, Soon. They were married shortly after one year and their three children Anna, Kim, and Ben were all born there.
The family moved back to California a couple years later and John Gregory fell in love with the charming little beach town of San Clemente, where they resided since 1986. John Gregory loved his morning walks to the pier, playing golf, watching baseball, traveling with family and friends, and watching his kids and grandkids grow up. While continuing to work at Fluor, he and Soon spent a couple years living in South Africa and Canada before settling back down in San Clemente. Him and Soon also enjoyed spending time at their second home in Henderson, Nevada. After 43 years of working at Fluor Daniel, John Gregory retired.
John Gregory was a kind, honest, generous, and hard working man with a quiet and gentle spirit. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Soon, his children Anna Swartz (Eric), Kim Farina (Franky), Ben Lower (Lara), and his ten beautiful grandchildren. He is incredibly loved and will be deeply missed.
Celebration of Life on May 4th, 2019 in San Clemente, CA
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the City of Hope.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on May 4, 2019