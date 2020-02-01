|
John Albert Scheurer, age 79, of Lyons passed away on January 28, 2020. He was born on March 17, 1940, the son of Harold and Bertha (Schlosser) Scheurer of Ionia.
Preceding John in death were his parents and his in-laws, Leonard and Pauline Smith; his son, Spencer John in 1975; his brothers, Harold and Jerry Scheurer; his sister, Betty Knox; his brothers-in-law, Ken Knox, Harold Smith, Leon Smith, and Ron Gamble; and his sister-in-law, Elaine Gamble.
John is survived by his wife of 53 years, Marie (Smith) Scheurer; his children, Sonja Scheurer of Lansing, Shayla (Keith) Schneider of Portland, Stephea (Mike) Melnyk of White Lake, Sara (Steve) Smith of Eagle, and Charlie and Bruce; his grandchildren, Cammi, Kelsey, and John Schneider and Samantha and Shane Smith; his sister, Peggy (Joe) Russman; and his brothers and sisters-in-law, Joyce Segerlind, Janie Scheurer, Clara Smith, Sandy Smith, Norm and Mari Jane Smith, Barbara and Jake Eager, Betty and Pat Cavanaugh, Gladys and Chris Starr; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
John was born and raised on his parent's farm in Ionia, Michigan, and in his early years enjoyed farming with his family. John was a graduate of Portland High School in 1958, and he joined the Army National Guard in 1962 and was called to active duty in 1968. John started work at Oldsmobile in 1960 retiring after 32 years in 1992. He met his wife, Marie, from Westphalia, Michigan in 1964 and they married on April 30, 1966 at St. Mary's Church in Westphalia.
Throughout his life, John thoroughly enjoyed spending time with family and friends including time spent at the fair participating in or watching cattle and livestock shows and auctions, at the cottage, on the pontoon, playing cards, traveling with his family, and watching Portland St. Patrick and MSU Spartan sports. He was actively involved in 4-H and Future Farmers of America in his youth, and was also a 4-H leader. John always had a passion for farming with his family including nephews Mark and Jeff. John was known for being able to "shoot the breeze" with absolutely anyone and everyone, and will forever be remembered for being the most loving, devoted dad and grandpa.
John's family will receive friends and family at the Lehman Funeral Home, 210 E. Bridge Street, Portland from 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Lehman Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Portland St. Patrick Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Portland St. Patrick Athletic Association in honor of John. Condolences may be left to his family at www.lehmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Feb. 1, 2020