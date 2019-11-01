|
Johnny Eugene Davis aged 71 of Muir passed away unexpectedly October 25, 2019. He was born March 7, 1948 in Livermore, Kentucky the son of John William and Flora Mae (Scalf) Davis. Johnny entered the military serving in the Navy for 4 years and later the National Guard.
He moved to Michigan after serving in the military, where he would work for the State Police as a security officer, following that as a corrections officer and finally a truck driver before retirement. Johnny married his love, Josephine Cooper July 2, 2009 in Ionia.
In his early years, he earned his pilot's license and loved to fly. Many a story did he regale to his family and friends about his memories of flying helicopters and airplanes. In his later years, he loved to hunt, remodel and build various structures to and around his home he shared with Josephine and was an avid estate and garage sale adventurer. Johnny had a gift for idle chit-chat and rarely did one walk away from a conversation with him that either had you in stitches or at least a smile. This gift made him no stranger to his neighbors. No task was too small or large that Johnny wasn't willing to help a neighbor with. Sometimes, those tasks turned in to what his family lovingly referred to as "Adventure Time". Most importantly, he loved his wife and his children.
Surviving are his wife Jo Davis of Muir. Children; John W. Davis of O'Fallon, Missouri, Barbara (Stephen) Jones of Grand Ledge. Stepchildren; Jason Surprenant and Jessica Higgins of Wacousta, Amy (Mark) Everett of Hastings and Daniel Surprenant of Ionia. Grandchildren; Hunter, Seth and Casey. Step-grandchildren; Baily, Cameron, Bryce, Alexa, Brennan, Hayden, Jameson and Jace. Great granddaughter Marlee. Sisters Carol Smith, Jewell Boyken, Dorothy Stevens, Linda Coffman and his twin, Donna Brown. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Cremation has taken place and there will be private family services held at a later date. Arrangements in care of Lake Funeral Home in Ionia. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Nov. 1, 2019