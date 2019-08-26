|
|
Joseph Peter Murphy age 75, of Ionia, passed away at his home Friday August 23, 2019 under the care of Sparrow Hospice. He was born April 1, 1944 in Belding, the son of Joseph and Adele (Neverill) Murphy. He was retired from R. J. Tower Automotive in Greenville, enjoyed working on cars, the Detroit Red Wings, doing word search puzzles and spending time with his granddaughters and his dog Teddy. Joseph is survived by his wife Nancy; children Heather Deckard of Belmont, Joseph John Murphy & (Candi Miller) of Ionia and Holly Jo (Roy) Howorth of Ionia; grandchildren Katie, Molly and Erin Deckard, Kala Murphy and Jersey Howorth; two sisters Joann (Lloyd) Baylis of Belding and Nancy (Lorenzo) Huey of Sheridan. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Carol Beech and his nephew Paul Greenway. Visitation will be 4 to 7 PM Tuesday at the Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville. Private family burial will take place at Rest Haven Memory Gardens. Arrangements are by the Marshall Funeral Home, Greenville, with complete obituary online at www.marshallfuneralhomeinc.com where you can leave a message of condolence for the family.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Aug. 26, 2019