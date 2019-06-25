|
|
Joseph Stephen Nemeth Jr. Age 70 passed away on June 22, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. He was born in Lansing, MI to Joseph S. and Marjorie (Flood) Nemeth on April 15,1949. He served in the Vietnam War and was awarded, among others, The Army Commendation Medal. He married the love of his life Jennifer Lee Parks on August 4, 1973. He is survived by his wife Jennifer Nemeth of Jacksonville, Florida, a son Jayson Dale (Stephanie) Nemeth of lonia, Daughters Audrey Michelle (Joe) Skopitz of Marietta, GA, and Anne Elizabeth (Richard) Blumenauer of Jacksonville Florida. Grandchildren Jaycob and Emily Nemeth and John and Ryan Skopitz, siblings Barbara (James) Mulnix of lonia, Dorothy (John) Darling of Holland, and John (Demi) Nemeth of Greensboro North Carolina. Multiple Nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Marjorie Nemeth, brother Jeffery (Donna) Nemeth and sister Teresa (David) Snell.
A memorial service will be held at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in lonia Michigan on Saturday June 29th at 11 a.m., visitation will be prior to the funeral at 10 a.m. in the church as well. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Dystonia Medical Research Foundation
at: https/ / dystonia-foundation.org
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on June 25, 2019