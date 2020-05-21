Joseph Stewart
1946 - 2020
Joseph D. Stewart, age 73, of Ionia, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020. He was born August 24, 1946 in Cadillac, Michigan, the son of Robert and Maron (Dial) Stewart. He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter-in-law, Kimberly Stewart; and brother, Robert "Rod" Stewart. Surviving are his beloved wife, Debbie Stewart; children, Jeffrey (Tiffany Scoby) Stewart, Scott (Cathy Hulett) Stewart, and Karen (David) Strait; grandchildren, Connor, Gavin, and Julia Stewart, Lily Stewart, and Abbie, Alyssa, and Joey Strait; and siblings, Tim (Peg) Stewart and Bill Stewart. Private family services will be held. Arrangements are entrusted to Lehman Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Ionia Sentinel on May 21, 2020.
