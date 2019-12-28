Home

Lake Funeral Home-Ionia - Ionia
3521 S. State Rd.
Ionia, MI 48846
(616) 527-0099
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Lake Funeral Home-Ionia - Ionia
3521 S. State Rd.
Ionia, MI 48846
Joyce Winright


1935 - 2019
Joyce Winright Obituary
Joyce E. Winright aged 84 of Muir passed away December 26, 2019. She was born May 31, 1935 in Ionia, MI the daughter of Charles and Feola (Hawley) Curtis.
Joyce married Alois A. Winright April 27, 1957 he preceded her in death in 2013.
She loved to sew, go for walks and camp in Mackinaw City.
Surviving are her children; Sharon (Malcom) Barry of Adelainde, South Australia, Barb (Charles) Montgomery of Belding, Mark (Patricia) Winright of Orleans and Dan Winright of Muir. 4 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren and 4 step great grandchildren. Step siblings; Judy, Bruce, Debra, Denise, Dwayne, David, Larry, Brenda, Phyllis and Brian. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Alois and brother David.
Cremation has taken place and there will be a Memorial Service held Thursday, January 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Lake Funeral Home in Ionia with Pastor Kenneth Harger officiating. Interment Oakwood Cemetery in Muir. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Dec. 28, 2019
