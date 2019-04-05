|
|
Judith Kay Gloden of Grand Ledge, passed away March 31, 2019 at the age of 65. Judith was born in Lake Odessa on March 16, 1954, the daughter of Richard and Betty (Gooding) Sible. She was the former owner of Judy's Fun Fleece where she enjoyed sewing and embroidering. Judith was also an avid Spartan fan.
Judith is survived by her sons, Kiel and Brett Gloden; grandchildren, Ryder, Carter and Chase; brother, Jerry (Robin) Sible Sr. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Betty Sible; brother, Gordon Sible Sr. and sister, Gail Simmons.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 5-9 P.M., Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the Grand Ledge Opera House, 121 S. Bridge Street. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , makingstrides.acsevents.org/. Arrangements were entrusted to Peters & Murray Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Online condolences may be placed at, www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Apr. 5, 2019