Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peters & Murray Funeral Home
301 E Jefferson St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
(517) 627-2147
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Grand Ledge Opera House
121 S. Bridge Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Gloden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Gloden

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Judith Gloden Obituary
Judith Kay Gloden of Grand Ledge, passed away March 31, 2019 at the age of 65. Judith was born in Lake Odessa on March 16, 1954, the daughter of Richard and Betty (Gooding) Sible. She was the former owner of Judy's Fun Fleece where she enjoyed sewing and embroidering. Judith was also an avid Spartan fan.
Judith is survived by her sons, Kiel and Brett Gloden; grandchildren, Ryder, Carter and Chase; brother, Jerry (Robin) Sible Sr. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Betty Sible; brother, Gordon Sible Sr. and sister, Gail Simmons.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 5-9 P.M., Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the Grand Ledge Opera House, 121 S. Bridge Street. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , makingstrides.acsevents.org/. Arrangements were entrusted to Peters & Murray Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Online condolences may be placed at, www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now