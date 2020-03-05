|
|
Judith McCausey Nye "Judy", 64, of Portland, MI, born January 29, 1956, passed away suddenly and tragically as a result of an automobile accident.
She was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Katherine McCausey, brother Steven and special friend Tanny. She leaves behind her husband of 40 years, Howard, daughters Tara and Miranda (Gabe Goodrich), grandsons, Colton Cody and Mason Rindfleisch, granddaughters: Silvara and Cindel Goodrich and Justice Bush, and sister Carolann (Bud) Edwards.
When Judy wasn't spoiling her grandkids, she could be found tending her beloved chickens and herb garden. She was gifted in the kitchen and also enjoyed attending car shows with her husband, Howard. Judy will be remembered as the kindest woman with a big heart who never had a bad word for anyone. She touched the hearts and lives of all who knew her and will be greatly missed.
Services to be held at a later date due to her husband Howard's recovery from the automobile accident. The family has entrusted arrangements to Peters & Murray Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Mar. 5, 2020