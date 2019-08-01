|
|
Judith (a.k.a. J.T. a.k.a. Gigi) Kay Pinckney, Tower, age 81 of Saranac passed away on July 29th, 2019 at her home in Fort Lauderdale with her three children at her side. Judy was born June 10, 1938 in her grandparent's home in Keene Township, Saranac to Arthur & Lucile Pinckney.
Judy graduated from Saranac High School and later earned a Master's Degree in Education from Michigan State University. She taught many years at Saranac Elementary School and was well known for her creative teaching style, kindness to students, and mentorship to new teachers. After retirement she did volunteer tutoring for Saranac students. Judy was a member of the Saranac Housing Commission from 2005-2010 and also an active member of the Michigan Education Association. She was an avid gardener, baker, and loved to walk each day.
Judy was a wise woman when she married Benjamin Tower in June of 1961. They were committed to each other for 47 years until his passing in 2008 and were loving parents to Renaye, Rachelle, & Ben Jr.
Judy is survived by her daughter Renaye Mansfield & husband Kevin Cumberbatch, daughter Rachelle Mansfield, son Benjamin Tower, Jr. She was also a grandmother to Olivia Matthews, & Benjamin Tower III, and great grandmother to Prince Matthews. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews who were always in her heart.
The family will plan a memorial service in Saranac in late August. They ask in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Saranac Fire Dept. or the Saranac Community Church Food Bank in their Mom's name.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Aug. 1, 2019