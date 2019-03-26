Home

Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Ionia Moose Lodge
869 East Lincoln
Ionia, MI
Julie Riger Obituary
Julie Riger died on March 19, 2019. She was born in Ionia, Michigan, on December 11, 1949. She worked at Gen Corp for 22 years, and served her coworkers as her union's chief steward for nine of those years. She went on to serve as an organizer for the Communications Workers of America until she retired in 2007. She earned three associate degrees from Lansing Community College and graduated with honors in 1999. She travelled the world. She loved animals and spending time with her family. She is survived by her husband Donald of Boca Raton, Florida; her sister Deb Flinn (Bob Flinn); daughters Michelle Riger-Spicer (Duane Spicer), Michalean McGraw, Sarah Riger (Sean Dougherty), and Rachel Riger (Matthew Korreck); grandchildren Michael, Mason, Mercedes, and Maxamas McGraw, and Leo and Maggie Dougherty.
Donations in her honor may be made to the Vasculitis Foundation, by going to https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/VF4Julie, texting VF4Julie to 71777, or mailing a check to Vasculitis Foundation, PO Box 28660, Kansas City, MO 64188.
A Celebration of the Life of Julie Riger will be held on April 18 from 4-6pm at the Ionia Moose Lodge, 869 East Lincoln, Ionia, MI 48846.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Mar. 26, 2019
