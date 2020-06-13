Katherine Kenter
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Katherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Katherine Elizabeth Kenter (nee Heppe) died in her home in Orleans, Michigan on March 15, 2020 at the age of 88.
Katherine is survived by her two children, Diane (Chuck) Helmholdt and Wayne (Sylvia) Kenter; two grandchildren, Nicholas (Ashley) and Anthony (Mary Kate); two great-grandchildren, Rowan and Bradley; and brother and sisters-in-law, Ivan and Lorraine Kenter, Myrtle Schmidt, Lucille Heppe, and Gertrude Heppe. She is preceded in death by her husband, Stephen; her brothers, Vernon, Adam, Harvey, Robert; and her sister, Mildred.
She was born on January 29, 1932 in Orleans, Michigan to Henry and Elizabeth Heppe. She grew up on a farm and loved animals. She graduated from Ionia High School in 1950. Katherine married Stephen Kenter the following year in 1951. She worked at the Ionia Sentinel Standard until the birth of her daughter.
Katherine and Steve enjoyed travel and made road trips to California, Alaska, and visited many national parks. She raised butterflies and cultivated a flower garden. Katherine was skilled at sewing, knitting, crochet, embroidery, and needlepoint. Her children and grandchildren remember her as a kind and caring mother.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, June 19, 2020 at Highland Park Cemetery, Ionia with Pastor Kenneth Harger, presiding. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Ionia Commission on Aging, 115 Hudson Street, Ionia, MI 48846. Arrangements are entrusted to Lehman Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ionia Sentinel on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Highland Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lehman Funeral Homes
220 Rich St
Ionia, MI 48846
(616) 527-2250
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved