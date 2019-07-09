|
|
Kathleen Ann Britton, age 69 of Pewamo, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019. Kathleen was born on November 18, 1949 to William and Helen Beebe in Grand Rapids. Kathleen married James Britton September 9th, 1972. She enjoyed reading and gardening and loved her time spent with grandchildren.
Kathleen is survived by her husband, James Britton of Portland; mother, Helen Beebe of Cedar Springs; sons, Shawn (Kelli) Britton of Hubbardston and Chad Britton of Belding; brothers, Bruce (Connie) Beebe and Fay Beebe; sisters, Harriet Harris (Chuck Eisenlohr) and Sandy Patin; and sister-in-law's, Larain (Harold) Irish and WendyJo (Bob) Barr; and grandchildren, Wyatt Britton, Alisha Britton and Chase Britton.
Kathleen is preceded in death by her father.
A Memorial Luncheon will be held 11:00 am, Friday, July 12th, at the Pewamo Fire Department, 137 E Main St, Pewamo , MI. Arrangements in care of Lake Funeral Home of Ionia. Online Condolences can be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on July 9, 2019