Kathleen Trongo

Kathleen McClellan Trongo, age 100, of Holland, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020.
Kathleen, known to her friends as Kate, and her family as Betty, has left this earth to join her late husband, Alfred's foursome in heaven. Kathleen enjoyed a glorious 100 years as a wife, mother and grandmother. In her later years, she relished golfing, traveling and winters in Florida. For almost 30 years of retirement she and our dad traveled from Alaska to Mexico and Maine to California in their "silver bullet" Airstream. When not on the road she treasured time with her family. She has resided in Holland for the last fifteen years making new friends at Evergreen Commons and with the Red Hat Society. Katheen leaves behind her daughters, Alleen Carson and Karen Zaleski, her grandchildren, Jim (Megan) Carson, Rob (Charity) Carson, Melanie (Brandon) Spence and Allison (Paul) Crews. She took great pride and joy in her great-grandchildren Katherine and Olivia Carson, Karah and Ethan Carson, Tristan, Aurelia and Archer Crews. Kathleen was preceded in death by her son in-law, Carl Carson in 1998.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Dr. John Oostendorp and the staff at Holland Hospital for their wonderful and compassionate care.
Services will be held graveside at a later date. Kathleen will be buried beside her husband in the Detroit Fire Department plot at Mt. Elliot Cemetery in Detroit, Michigan.
Kathleen took great joy in philanthropy and gave often to those in need. Memorial contributions in her honor can be made to her favorite charities; The Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, The Salvation Army or any animal rescue.
