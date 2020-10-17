1/1
Kathleen Trongo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen McClellan Trongo, age 100, of Holland, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020.
Kathleen, known to her friends as Kate, and her family as Betty, has left this earth to join her late husband, Alfred's foursome in heaven. Kathleen enjoyed a glorious 100 years as a wife, mother and grandmother. In her later years, she relished golfing, traveling and winters in Florida. For almost 30 years of retirement she and our dad traveled from Alaska to Mexico and Maine to California in their "silver bullet" Airstream. When not on the road she treasured time with her family. She has resided in Holland for the last fifteen years making new friends at Evergreen Commons and with the Red Hat Society. Katheen leaves behind her daughters, Alleen Carson and Karen Zaleski, her grandchildren, Jim (Megan) Carson, Rob (Charity) Carson, Melanie (Brandon) Spence and Allison (Paul) Crews. She took great pride and joy in her great-grandchildren Katherine and Olivia Carson, Karah and Ethan Carson, Tristan, Aurelia and Archer Crews. Kathleen was preceded in death by her son in-law, Carl Carson in 1998.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Dr. John Oostendorp and the staff at Holland Hospital for their wonderful and compassionate care.
Services will be held graveside at a later date. Kathleen will be buried beside her husband in the Detroit Fire Department plot at Mt. Elliot Cemetery in Detroit, Michigan.
Kathleen took great joy in philanthropy and gave often to those in need. Memorial contributions in her honor can be made to her favorite charities; The Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, The Salvation Army or any animal rescue.
Please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com to sign an online guest book or to leave a memory.
Professional service entrusted to the Mulder Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ionia Sentinel on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dykstra Funeral Homes Mulder Chapel
188 West 32nd St
Holland, MI 49423
(616) 392-4878
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dykstra Funeral Homes Mulder Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved