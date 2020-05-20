Kathy Donovan
Kathy Lynn Donovan was called to the Lord on Sunday, May 17, 2020 in Ocala, FL. Kathy was born on August 26, 1950 in Lansing, MI, the daughter of Andrew Wawiernia and Marjorie Duell. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Mathew, and many loving Aunts and Uncles. Surviving are husband of 27 years, Terry; children; Marc (Aimee) Fennell, Mandy Fennell, Thomas (Brittany) Fennell, Patrick (Johanna) Fennell; Sonja (Troy) Dedonado, Steven Donovan, Michelle (Rick) Bush, Sarah (Travis) Haines, and Jason Donovan. 16 grandchildren Tyler, Abby, Kelsey, Stephanie, Madison, Robby, Julianna, Alexis, Andy, Kyle, Elizabeth, Ricky, Jessica, Jon, Taylor and Avery. Siblings; Tony, Craig, Randy, Jeff, and Kelly. Kathy cherished spending time with her husband, Terry and ""FaceTiming"" with her grandchildren. Family will hold a private ceremony and in lieu of flowers, family is asking for donations to the Tampa Bay Beagle Rescue.

https://www.tampabaybeaglerescue.org/info/donate

Published in Ionia Sentinel on May 20, 2020.
