Kathy Jo Kemp
1952 - 2020
Kathy Jo Kemp aged 68 of Ionia passed away November 19, 2020 at home with her family. She was born January 28, 1952 in Ionia the daughter of Francis and Marion (Croel) Pritchard. Kathy married Robert Kemp July 12, 1969 in Lyons. Together they raised three children.
She worked for Amway for 38 years in their finance department. Kathy enjoyed traveling overseas for work and with her family. She was a fan of dirt track racing, NASCAR and boxing. Kathy loved scrapbooking and the U of M Wolverines.
Surviving are her loving husband of 51 years Robert Kemp of Ionia. Children; Gregory (Lori) Kemp of Ionia, Amy (James) Starkey of Ann Arbor and Jennifer (Sheri) Kemp of Florida. Grandchildren; Lyndsie (Shane) Cole, Melanie (Madhu) Sabbu, Ty (Megan) Weber, Logan (Shanon) Curtis, Liam Curtis, Brooke Kemp, Caleb Kemp, Tiffany King and CJ King. Sisters; Patricia (Joe) Kolp of Westphalia and Toni (Ben) Chapman of Temple, MI. Greatgrandchildren; Tate, Camden, Jace, Kipton, Corbyn, Natilee, Everleigh, Savannah, Vivianne and one on the way. Special Aunt Laura Croel and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and Uncle Junior Croel.
Upon her request cremation has taken place and there will be private family services held at a later date. Those wishing may make memorial contributions to Susan Mast ALS Foundation 2500 Waldorf Court NW, Grand Rapids MI 49544 or Wounded Warrior Project, P. O. Box 758516 Topeka Kansas 66675. Arrangements in care of Lake Funeral Home in Ionia. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com

Published in Ionia Sentinel on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
