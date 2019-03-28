Home

Lake Funeral Home-Ionia - Ionia
3521 S. State Rd.
Ionia, MI 48846
(616) 527-0099
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
View Map
Keith Benedict
Keith Benedict


1942 - 2019
Keith Benedict Obituary
Keith Reese Benedict age 77 of Ionia passed away March 25, 2019 in Ionia. He was born January 29, 1942 in Ionia, MI, the son of Morris and Lois (Smith) Benedict.
Keith farmed all his life and also owned and operated Benedict's Painting. He was a past Fire Chief for Berlin Orange Fire Department and was a member of Ionia Moose Lodge and a past president of Berlin Center Grange.
Keith was a Jack of All Trades and Master of Many. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, farming, skating playing cards, the casino and cutting wood.
Keith is survived by his children; Jodi (Steven) Smith of Gulf Shores and Scott (Jennie) Benedict of Ionia; step-daughter, Sheila Hanacek of Saranac; grandchildren, Cody (Kayla) Smith, Shane Smith, Megan Hunter, Storm Hunter, Kayla Hull, Ryan Hanacek, Steven (Alli) Hanacek and Merceded Hanacek; great grandchildren; Bryson Smith and Riley Hunter; sister, Patricia (Ray) Cordell of Florida and nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John Benedict, sister, Jean and granddaughter, Desiree Smith.
A memorial service will be held 1:00 pm, Monday, April 1, 2019 at Lake Funeral Home in Ionia with Pastor Nancy Patera officiating. Visitation will be Monday 11:00 am until time of service at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in Keith's name to Berlin Orange Fire Department or Ionia FFA. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Mar. 28, 2019
