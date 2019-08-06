|
|
Kenneth Goff, of Grand Rapids, formerly of Saranac and Lowell, passed away on August 1, 2019 at the age of 88. He was preceded in death by his parents Herold and Florence Goff, his son James Goff, brother Jim Goff, and sister Helen Goff. Ken is survived by his wife of 68 years, Vernie, his sons Gary (Roxanne) Goff and Ron (Renee) Goff, grandchildren Jen Lepley, Tricia (Tom) Mutschler, Jamie (Destini) Goff, Abbey (Ryan) Mix, and Jeremy (fiancee Lissett) Goff, 12 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Ken spent many years coaching youth sports in Saranac and was active as a Boy Scout leader. Ken and Vernie enjoyed building and remodeling their homes, hosting family gatherings, and they took great pride in their beautiful yard. Ken's family will be hosting a visitation with light refreshments at Sentinel Pointe Retirement Community in the Sentry Room, 2900 Thornhills Ave., Grand Rapids, MI 49546, on Saturday, August 10 from 11:00-1:00.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Aug. 6, 2019