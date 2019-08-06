Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Sentinel Pointe Retirement Community in the Sentry Room
2900 Thornhills Ave.
Grand Rapids, MI
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Goff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Goff

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Goff Obituary
Kenneth Goff, of Grand Rapids, formerly of Saranac and Lowell, passed away on August 1, 2019 at the age of 88. He was preceded in death by his parents Herold and Florence Goff, his son James Goff, brother Jim Goff, and sister Helen Goff. Ken is survived by his wife of 68 years, Vernie, his sons Gary (Roxanne) Goff and Ron (Renee) Goff, grandchildren Jen Lepley, Tricia (Tom) Mutschler, Jamie (Destini) Goff, Abbey (Ryan) Mix, and Jeremy (fiancee Lissett) Goff, 12 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Ken spent many years coaching youth sports in Saranac and was active as a Boy Scout leader. Ken and Vernie enjoyed building and remodeling their homes, hosting family gatherings, and they took great pride in their beautiful yard. Ken's family will be hosting a visitation with light refreshments at Sentinel Pointe Retirement Community in the Sentry Room, 2900 Thornhills Ave., Grand Rapids, MI 49546, on Saturday, August 10 from 11:00-1:00.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.