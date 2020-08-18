Kenneth Smith

Kenneth C. Smith formerly of Lyons, and Ionia passed over the bridge to heaven on July 22, 2020.

Ken was a practical joker and known for his sometimes disturbed sense of humor. He enjoyed fishing in his bass boat, camping with his friends and family, playing with his dogs, and probably most of all tending to his perfectly manicured lawns. He retired from General Motors after 33 years and with his wife Pat traveled in the winter time in their motorhome all over the US. They fell in love with Arizona, where they moved in 2015 permanently.

Ken was first and foremost,, above all else a Marine. He is survived by his beloved and cherished wife of 55 years Patricia, two sons who worshiped him John (Larry); Jack (Connie-deceased); two beautiful grandchildren who he adored Breegale (Erich) and Bradley; and one great granddaughter who, although he hadn"t seen, loved very much Aieslynne; and of course his three dogs Ellie(deceased), J.J., and Lil' bear.

He was preceded in death by his son David; his parents Cliff and Kate, and all three of his siblings Joan, Floyd,and Jake.

There will be no memorial services held at this time.

You will be loved and missed forever by your family... Semper Fi.



