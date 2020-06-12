Kristine Kay Wickerink (Kilduff) age 71, of Ionia passed away on May 6, 2020. Kris was born on November 15, 1948 to Donna (Bullis) Kilduff-O'connell and Robert Kilduff..Kris had worked hard putting herself through nursing school while raising 3 daughters. Her passions were crafts and painting. She was a loving person with a kind heart. She is preceded in death by her youngest daughter Leslie Wickerink and brothers Jim and Dan Kilduff. She was a devoted mother to Melissa Ellis of Ionia and Jennifer Perry (Greg) of Ionia. Grandmother to Timothy Ellis (Erika), Aleisha Hufnagel (Pat), Trevor Ellis (Jessica), Kaileigh Perry (Andrew), Orlando Ellis, Kiyome Ellis, Lynette Perry and Jousha Perry and was a great-grandmother to 6 children. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

