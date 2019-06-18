|
Larry Lee Jerrils, age 73, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary. He leaves sister, Roxie Haddock of FL.; step-sons Bert and Joe Beimers; one step-grandson, Shad Beimers; many nieces and nephews; many great-nieces and nephews; and adopted family, Randy, Margie, Ocean, Mariah, Noah Moore. Larry was a very proud American and served in the Navy, upon which he retired. He was a life member of the VFW, American Legion, and DAV. Visitation one hour prior to the service Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 11:00 am at Roth Gerst Chapel, 305 N. Hudson, Lowell, MI 49331. Rev. Gary Dougherty officiating. No flowers please. Memorial contributions to Ionia Animal Shelters, 3853 Sparrow Dr., Ionia, MI 48846, McKenzie's Animal Sanctuary, 8935 Thompson Rd., Lake Odessa, MI 48849, or DeVos Children's Hospital, 100 Michigan St. NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on June 18, 2019