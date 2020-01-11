|
Larry Warren, 63, of Lyons, passed away on Wednesday, morning, January 8,2020. Larry was born on June 11, 1956 to Roger and Doris Warren (Mills) in Muir, MI. On April 30,1977 he married his one and only, Denise Warren. He enjoyed spending time with his family, camping, fishing, working in the garage and riding his Harley.
Larry is survived by his wife, Denise Warren(Hevel), his children Heather Warren, and Jennifer Warren of Ionia; grandchildren Broady Walkington and Izzie Quesnel, Nick Russell, Jesse Walkington, Jordan Thatcher, and Justin Fout and one Great Grandchild Wesley Walkington; sister Sue Guernsey brother-in- law Dan Guernsey; sister- in- law Estell Warren; also several nephews and nieces. He was proceeded in death by his father, Roger Warren and brothers Stephen Warren and Russell Warren.
No services will be held. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements in care of Lake Funeral Home in Muir. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Jan. 11, 2020