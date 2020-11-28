1/
Laurie VanVorst
1948 - 2020
Laurie Marie VanVorst aged 74 of Ionia passed away November 9, 2020. She was born October 8, 1948 in Detroit, Michigan the daughter of Edward and Dolores Revitte.
Laurie married Dale VanVorst July 24, 1971 in Kalamazoo.
She loved Cats and Dogs and enjoyed volunteering at the Ionia County Animal Shelter. Laurie loved the outdoors, reading and spending time with family and friends.
Surviving is her husband of 49 years Dale. Son's; Nick VanVorst of Caledonia and Neil VanVorst of Ionia. Sister Susan Lorbeck of Portage. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Thomas.
Don't grieve for me, for now I'm free,
I'm following the path God laid for me.
I took his hand when I heard his call,
I turned my back and left it all.
I could not stay another day,
To laugh, to love, to work, to play.
Tasks left undone must stay that way,
I've found that peace at the close of the day.
If my parting has left a void,
Then fill it with remembered joy.
A friendship shared, a laugh, a kiss,
Ah yes, these things I too will miss.
Be not burdened with times of sorrow,
I wish you the sunshine of tomorrow.
My Life's been full, I savoured much,
Good friends, good times, a loved one's touch,
Perhaps my time seemed all too brief,
Don't lengthen it now with undue grief.
Lift up your heart and share with me,
God wanted me now, He set me free
Arrangements in Care of Lake Funeral Home of Ionia. Online Condolences can be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com.

Published in Ionia Sentinel on Nov. 28, 2020.
