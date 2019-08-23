Home

Lake Funeral Home-Saranac - Saranac
158 Mill St.
Saranac, MI 48881
(616) 642-9464
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Lake Funeral Home
158 Mill St.
Saranac, MI
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Lake Funeral Home
158 Mill St.
Saranac, MI
Lawrence Burton


1932 - 2019
Lawrence Burton Obituary
Lawrence R Burton age 86 of Saranac, MI passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019. He was born on November 20, 1932 in Ionia, MI. He was raised by his grandmother Marie Larsen after his mother Elva Burton passed at a young age. Larry served in the Army for two years before returning to the Ionia area where he married Jeanne Cahoon on September 3, 1960 at LeValley Church in Ionia. Larry worked for Consumers Energy for 35 years until retirement in 1990.
Surviving are his wife of 58 years Jean Burton of Saranac, daughter Lyn Walden of Bloomingdale, sister Marian (Luke) Arendash of Charlotte, nephew Luke (Kathy) Arendash Jr. of Matawan, niece Teresa (Richard) Znidarsic of Grand Ledge and many great nieces and nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Larry hunted, fished and camped all over the United States, especially enjoying the sights of Michigan's Lower and Upper Peninsulas as well as spending many years vacationing in Manistee. He worked hard, played hard and enjoyed every day the good lord gave him. He treasured family, friends, good conversation and always had time for humorous story. Larry lived his life exactly the way he intended, waking up every morning before sunrise, coffee in hand, watching the world come alive, a perfect example of a life well lived.
Funeral services for Lawrence will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, August 26th at Lake Funeral Home in Saranac with Mr. Alan MacDonald officiating. Interment Pinckney Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Arrangements in care of Lake Funeral Home of Saranac. Those wishing may make memorial contributions to Boston Historical Society. Online condolences may be made at wwwlakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Aug. 23, 2019
