Lawrence Witzel Northrup aged 90 of Ionia passed away March 4, 2020. He was born July 16, 1929 in Ionia the son of Otto and Dalta (Witzel) Northrup. Larry married Ilene Smith who later preceded him in death.
He worked several jobs over his years driving truck for the Ionia County Road Commission, Inmate Supervisor for Bertha Brock Park, SS Peter & Paul as Cemetery Sexton in the summer and at the school in the winter. His favorite job was Nighttime Security Supervisor for the Ionia County Free Fair. Larry was a member of SS Peter & Paul. He was always positive and selfless reaching out to those in need giving him countless friends over his lifetime.
Surviving are 4 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Many Nieces and Nephews that he loved as his own.
Preceding Larry in death were his parents, Otto & Dalta Northrup, wife Ilene, step son Dan Smith, granddaughter Michelle, Brothers; John (Marie), Richard (Betty) and James (Rosemary). Sisters; Margaret (Paul) Kukielka, Mary Ellen (Julius) Jeffery and Beatrice Davis.
Cremation has taken place and there will be Graveside Services 1:00 pm, Thursday, July 16th, at Balcom Cemetery. Arrangements in care of Lake Funeral Home in Ionia. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com