1/1
Lawrence Northrup
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence Witzel Northrup aged 90 of Ionia passed away March 4, 2020. He was born July 16, 1929 in Ionia the son of Otto and Dalta (Witzel) Northrup. Larry married Ilene Smith who later preceded him in death.
He worked several jobs over his years driving truck for the Ionia County Road Commission, Inmate Supervisor for Bertha Brock Park, SS Peter & Paul as Cemetery Sexton in the summer and at the school in the winter. His favorite job was Nighttime Security Supervisor for the Ionia County Free Fair. Larry was a member of SS Peter & Paul. He was always positive and selfless reaching out to those in need giving him countless friends over his lifetime.
Surviving are 4 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Many Nieces and Nephews that he loved as his own.
Preceding Larry in death were his parents, Otto & Dalta Northrup, wife Ilene, step son Dan Smith, granddaughter Michelle, Brothers; John (Marie), Richard (Betty) and James (Rosemary). Sisters; Margaret (Paul) Kukielka, Mary Ellen (Julius) Jeffery and Beatrice Davis.
Cremation has taken place and there will be Graveside Services 1:00 pm, Thursday, July 16th, at Balcom Cemetery. Arrangements in care of Lake Funeral Home in Ionia. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ionia Sentinel on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Balcom Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lake Funeral Home-Ionia - Ionia
3521 S. State Rd.
Ionia, MI 48846
(616) 527-0099
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved