Lemuel Freeman Jr.


1930 - 2019
Lemuel Freeman Jr. Obituary
Lemuel (Jess) Freeman, Jr, age 89 formerly of Lyons, MI, went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 20, 2019. He was born on February 8, 1930 in Mott's Logging Camp in Otsego County, MI, son of Lemuel and Mary Freeman. He married Dolores (Midge) Misner on November 14, 1947. Jess worked at the Ionia Pottery, William Morris and Sons, Diamond Reo and was a self-employed painter. He was a deacon and active in his local church.
He was preceded in death by his one brother, Bert Freeman. Surviving are his wife Midge Freeman, sister Ruth Marshall of Honolulu, HI. Daughters Judy (Sam) Wienke of Farwell, MI, Louise (Greg) Green of Allegan, MI, and Jan Bailey of Magnolia, TX. Also surviving are six grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
There will be a private memorial service for the children and grandchildren. We thank you for your prayers and words of encouragement for the family. Cards may be sent to Dolores Freeman, 3273 Signal Point Dr., Allegan, MI 49010. Arrangements in care of Lake Funeral Home of Ionia. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on July 23, 2019
