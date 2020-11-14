1/
Leon Nielson
1950 - 2020
Leon W. Nielson 70 of Belding died Monday November 9, 2020 at Spectrum Health- Blodgett Campus in East Grand Rapids. Leon was born on June 24, 1950 in Ionia, the son of Russell and Ida (Roomsburg) Nielson.
He graduated from Ionia High School with the Class of 1970 and later served in the US Navy. Leon had worked many years at Electrolux in Greenville retiring when the plant closed. He was married on February 18, 1978 in Ionia to Carol McCaul. Leon is survived by his wife Carol and their children, Leon W. Nielson Jr., Sara Clark, John ( Lisa) Clark, eleven grandchildren, many great grandchildren and his siblings, Helen C. ( Gordon) Douglas and Russell C. ( Brenda) Nielson. Leon was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Brenda, Linda and a grandson Mason.
Funeral services were held on Thursday November 12, 2020 at Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home, Belding. Interment is in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Ionia. Memorials may be given to Spectrum Health Hospice. www.jffh.com

Published in Ionia Sentinel on Nov. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Feuerstein Funeral Home
203 Pleasant St
Belding, MI 48809
(616) 794-1630
