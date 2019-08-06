Home

Lake Funeral Home-Ionia - Ionia
3521 S. State Rd.
Ionia, MI 48846
(616) 527-0099
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lake Funeral Home-Ionia - Ionia
3521 S. State Rd.
Ionia, MI 48846
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ's Latter-Day Saints
1941 - 2019
Leon Reister Obituary
Leon Reister of Ionia, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019. Leon was born on December 12, 1941 to Lawrence and Edith (Reimersma) Reister in Allendale MI. On March 29th, 1963 he married the love of his life, the former Sandina Liskum. He loved motorcycles, water skiing, working on cars and hunting. He was a very active member of The Church of Jesus Christ's Latter-Day Saints; he was also a member of the Great Lakes Choir.
Leon is survived by his wife, Sandina; children, Mitch (Diana) Reister of Ionia, Tina (Jerry) Heilman of Ionia and Gretchan (Jim) Killion of Ionia; sisters, Maron Ruehs and Joan (Conrad) Swanson; grandchildren, Anna Gregory, Chris Killion, Kaytee Nichols, Raymond Crippen, Shaleena Jones, Ryan Reister and Julie Wright; he is also survived by 17 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Robert Reister, and grandsons, Daniel Killion and Mitchell Reister.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 am, Thursday, August 8 at The Church of Jesus Christ's Latter-Day Saints. A Visitation will be held at the Lake Funeral Home in Ionia on Wednesday from 4-7 PM. Memorial Contributions may go to Ionia Hospice. Online Condolences can be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Aug. 6, 2019
