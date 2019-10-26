Home

Lake Funeral Home-Ionia - Ionia
3521 S. State Rd.
Ionia, MI 48846
(616) 527-0099
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Lake Funeral Home-Ionia - Ionia
3521 S. State Rd.
Ionia, MI 48846
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Lake Funeral Home-Ionia - Ionia
3521 S. State Rd.
Ionia, MI 48846
1947 - 2019
Leona Zander Obituary

Leona Mae Zander age 71, of Orleans, passed away October 24. 2019 in Sheridan. She was born December 21, 1947 in Ionia the daughter of K.O. and Myrtle (Longdyke) Miller. Leona married Gale Zander on September 18, 1965 in Ionia. She enjoyed spending time with her four girls, attending sporting events of the grandchildren and now great grandchildren, traveling, shopping and computer games.
Leona is survived by her husband of 54 years Gale William Zander of Orleans, daughters, Meta (Robert) Pierson of Saranac, Gala Zander (Adam Carrizales) of Fenwick, Janet Zander (Scott Shellenbarger) of Palo and Kim (Kevin) Montague of Belding; grandchildren, Cory Switzer, Ashley Zander, Zane Rice, Derek Zander, Brad Montague, Amber (Ryan) Peless and Chelsey (Nathan) Wolcott; brothers, Ken (Mickie) Morgan of Ionia and Doug Bowen of Ionia and sisters, Karen (Lewis) Freeman of Georgia and Bonnie Storey of Georgia.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Deb Kruis and Jean Tompkins.
Funeral services will be held 12:00 PM, Monday, October 28, 2019 at Lake Funeral Home in Ionia with Pastor Nancy Patera officiating. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Oct. 26, 2019
