Leonard J. Miller, age 86, of Lyons, passed away May 21, 2019. He was born the son of Anthony and Dorothy (Mason) Miller on April 28, 1933 in Ionia. He married Wilma Riley on October 18, 1952 in Hubbardston. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Westphalia and was employed at General Motors in Lansing since 1951, retiring in 1988. Leonard enjoyed hunting, camping, traveling, and playing cribbage.

Surviving Leonard are his four sons, Timothy Miller of Lansing, Michael (Katie) Miller of Lyons, Richard Miller of Lansing, and Douglas (Cheryl) Miller of Indianapolis, IN; two daughters, Rosanne Miller of Holt and Peggy Miller of Okemos; 7 grandchildren, Kelly Miller, Edwin (Karen) Miller, Bradley (Theresa) Miller, Sara Miller, Cody (Jessica) Miller, Andrea (David) Neumann, and Emily Beerbower; 5 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Carolyn Cox. Leonard is preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife of 60 years, Wilma; brothers, John Miller, Anthony Miller, and Kenneth Miller; and daughters-in-law, Darlena Miller and Pamela Miller.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Eric Weber at 10:30 a.m., Friday, May 24, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Westphalia. Rite of Committal will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the St. Mary's Funeral Chapel, 210 N. Westphalia St., Westphalia. The rosary will be prayed at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at the chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com. Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on May 24, 2019