On October 16, 2019, LeRoy Hatt, loving Husband, Father, and Grandpa passed away at the age of 83.
LeRoy was born December 5, 1935 in Ionia, MI to Hugh and Isabel (Russell) Hatt. In his
younger years, life was full of challenges and he dropped out of school early. He was driven to
succeed and received his GED later.
In December of 1960, he married Cora Colby. They raised two daughters Kim Shorten (Hatt) and Jessica Hatt. Cora and LeRoy were married for 58 years and lived in Enumclaw, WA for 43 years.
He worked for Boeing for a short time and then landed a position with the postal service. He retired
from the Bulk Mail Center in Federal Way, WA after 30 years of service.
LeRoy worked for the Enumclaw School District as a custodian at Kibler Elementary. He loved mopping
with a little dance in the hallway and dressing up for Halloween with a carved pumpkin on his head. He had many little helpers who volunteered eagerly during lunch clean-up because working with Mr. LeRoy was fun. If you needed help, Mr. LeRoy was your go-to.
LeRoy loved to tinker in his shed and also loved to garden. He would fix up and sell children's
bikes, occasionally giving a few away here and there.
LeRoy was preceded in death by his daughter, Kim Shorten (Hatt), and his siblings, Elsie, Viviran, Leo, Herb, and Iris. He is survived by his wife Cora Hatt, daughter Jessica Hatt, son-in-law Glenn Shorten, brother Lawrence Hatt, sister Marsha Hatt, and grandsons Jared and David Shorten.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Dec. 4, 2019