Lester "L.D." Stuart Jr., age 92 of Clarksville, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019. L.D. was born on April 4, 1927 to Lester and Esta (Slater) Stuart in Lake Odessa. He married the love of his life, Norma on May 23, 1948. L.D. loved his daily routine of driving out to McDonald's to get his daily coffee and running his errands. Years ago, he was a regular at the lumber yard as well. He was always at his children's sporting events and could often be found behind the fence at the line of scrimmage. He was a very active man, and he enjoyed taking care of his lawn. L.D. was a very committed man to marriage, and he took impeccable care of Norma.
L.D. is survived by his children, Dale (Deb) Stuart of Sparta and Marlene (Doug) Denny of Saranac; siblings, Lois (Don) Willison of Saranac, Hillis (Margarie) Stuart of Portland and Donald (Leahabell) Stuart of Lowell; grandchildren, Bart (Jennifer) Denny, Brent Denny, John (Erica) Rasmussen, Joshua (Kristin) Rasmussen, Jessica (Ryan) DuGuay and Nicholas (Kristen) Stuart; he is also survived by 14 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Norma; daughter, Linda Stuart; brother's, Wayne (Elenore) Stuart and Richard (MaryAnn) Stuart.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, August 20, at the Clarksville Bible Church with Pastor Tim Bateman officiating. Visitation will be held from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM on Monday at the Lake Funeral Home in Saranac. Memorial Contributions may be made to the or the . Online Condolences can be made at www.lakefuneralhome.com.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Aug. 19, 2019