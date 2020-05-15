Lewis Arthur Guernsey age 95 of Ionia, MI passed away March 29, 2020.
He was born September 20, 1924 in Flint, MI. Lewis married Anna Potter on July 28, 1945 in Ionia, she preceded him in death February 7, 2017.
Lewis served in the Merchant Marines in his early years and would later join the Army Air Corp during WWII. He was shot down in Germany and would become a Prisoner of War. He was a member of Zion Church. Lewis served the Ionia Commission on Aging as Music director for 20 years.
Surviving are his children Laurie (Keith) Kemner of Adrian, Terry (Susan) Guernsey of Fowler; Grandchildren, Charles Lee (Nicole) Guernsey of Ionia, Carla (David) Callier of Missouri, Gwendolyn Whittum of Grand Rapids, Glenda (Pete) Conner of Orleans, Cameron Kemner of Niles, and Collin Kemner of Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and son Gary Guernsey.
A celebration of life will be held at Lake Funeral Home in Ionia on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm. Memorial Contributions can be made to Mid-Michigan Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel on May 15, 2020.