|
|
Lillian M. Garland age 90 of Ionia passed away March 8, 2020 in Ionia. She was born May 10, 1929 in Ionia the daughter of Frank and Marion (Brooks) Aldrich. Lillian and Ami Clarence (Pete) Garland were married 62 years before his passing. He passed away February 28, 2009.
She loved to sew and crochet. She worked for Universal Products.
Lillian is survived by her children, Diana Garland of Remus, Donald "Buck" (Linda Gail) Garland of Ionia, Terry (Diane) Garland of Bad Axe, Teresa (Hank) Holmes of Manistee, Linda (Mike) Dilley of Gowen, Bob (Robin) Garland of Remus and Kay (Dave) Garland-Gray of Grass Lake and 18 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Pete and one sister, Dorothy Dighert.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM, Friday, March 13, 2020 at Lake Funeral Home in Ionia with Rev. Kenneth Harger officiating. Memorial contributions may be made in Lillian's name to . Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Mar. 10, 2020