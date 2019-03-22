|
|
Lincoln B. Dygert aged 100 of Ionia passed away March 20, 2019 in Florida. He was born February 20, 1919 in Grand Rapids the son of Loren and Mella (Paulson) Dygert.
He attended Caledonia Schools graduating in 1938 and later attended Western Michigan University.
Linc married Bernice Miller in 1944. She preceded him in death in 2007. He then married Dorothy Howard in 1980 she preceded him in death in 2014.
Linc was a State Trooper for many years and was the Ionia Post Commander until his retirement in 1969. He later owned and operated Dygert Real Estate in Ionia.
Linc loved boating, fishing, traveling to Florida, the Tigers and all University of Michigan sports.
Surviving are his children; William (Susan) Dygert of Ionia, Jean (Craig) Ferguson of Saranac and Roger (Lauri) Dygert of Saranac. Step-son Keith (Leone) Howard of Kalamazoo. Brother Daryl Dygert of Grand Haven. 18 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren also survive.
Preceding him in death were his sons Charles and Jack Dygert and grandchildren Nathan and Ashley.
Cremation has taken place and there will be a Memorial Visitation at a later date at the Lake Funeral Home in Ionia. Those wishing may make memorial contributions to Tidewell Hospice in Bradenton, Florida. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Mar. 22, 2019