Linda Baker
1957 - 2020
Linda (Hausserman) Baker age 63, of Ionia, MI passed away August 21, 2020. She was born on August 6, 1957 in Ionia the daughter of Gaylord (Barney) and Velma Hausserman. Linda graduated from Ionia High School, Class of 1975. In her high school years Linda played varsity basketball. She cherished and loved spending time with her two granddaughters, family and friends, taking occasional trips to the casino, girls weekend getaways, watching dirt track racing, and attending Detroit Tigers games at Comerica Park. Linda was proceeded in death by her parents Gaylord (Barney) and Velma Hausserman, brother Bill (Duner) Hausserman, and sister in law Adel Hausserman.
Linda is Survived by her significant other Pete Reisbig, her two sons Jason and Scott Baker, two granddaughters Alli and Karli. Also, her brothers and sisters David (Liz) Hausserman, Jack (Carol) Hausserman, Jim (Nancy) Hausserman, Gaye (Bruce) Stedman, Phill Hausserman, Doug (Sandy) Hausserman, Steve (Nancy) Hausserman, Laurie (Tom) McPherson, and Anne (Jeff) Hoekstra and any nieces and nephews.
Linda will be missed dearly by her family and many friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, September 2nd from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at 1088 Jefferson Rd, Ionia, MI. In remembrance of Linda please wear your Detroit Tigers apparel. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Spectrum Hospice.

Published in Ionia Sentinel on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 04:00 PM
