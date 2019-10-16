Home

Linda Craig Obituary
Linda (Pearson) Craig age 71 of Belding, formerly of Ionia, passed away October 10, 2019 after a 12 year battle with Picks Dementia. She was born in Grand Rapids, MI the daughter of Leo and Zelma (Grummet) Pearson. She was a graduate of Lowell High School class of 1966. Linda played in the Ionia City Band, she was an avid bowler and played softball in her younger years.
Surviving are her sister Pat (Red) Courter of Belding; niece Michelle (Rick) Clark of Belding; nephews Rick Courter of Belding and John Williams of Belmont; great nieces and nephews Erika (Kevin) Lipp, Bradley Baker, Sierra (Josh) Williams and Chase Williams; great great niece Alleigh.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Shirley Mortensen and niece Shelley.
Cremation has taken place and there will be private services at a later date. Arrangements in care of Lake Funeral Home in Ionia. Those wishing may make memorial contributions to Metron of Belding Activity Center, Heartland Hospice PO Box 10086 Toledo, OH 43699 or ASPCA 424 E 92nd St New York, NY 10128. Online condolences may be made at www.lakefuneralhomes.com
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Oct. 16, 2019
