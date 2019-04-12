|
|
Linda Dianne Goodemoot Holley
9-22-58 / 3-27-19
Linda passed away at the tender age of 60 on March 27th 2019 surrounded by family and friends at her home in Lyons MI.
Linda was born September 22, 1958 to Merle (Mike) and Virginia (Ginny) Goodemoot of Portland MI. She attended Lakewood schools and graduated in 1976.
Shortly after school she married Clarence(Sam) Holley, but soon were divorced.
She worked as a waitress/bartender at the Sunfield bar for many years Linda had a passion for making others laugh with her plethora of jokes and her infectious laugh. She was a kind and compassionate soul.
Linda was preceded in death by her father Merle and infant son Eric Michael.
She is survived by her mother Virginia, brother Michael (Betty) Goodemoot, the love of her life Eric Shields, daughter Melissa Holley, grand children Joseph Holley; Graciela Hernandez; Antonio Hernandez, great grandson John Allen, and many more family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held on May 18, 2019 at Bertha Brock Park at the Hunting and Fishing Lodge.
In lue of flowers please consider making donations to Melissa Holley to help pay for expenses.
Published in Ionia Sentinel-Standard on Apr. 12, 2019